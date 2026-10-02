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Home > Entertainment News > Nushrratt Bharuccha Airlifted To India After Bali Accident; Shocking Video Shows Actress On Stretcher

Nushrratt Bharuccha Airlifted To India After Bali Accident; Shocking Video Shows Actress On Stretcher

A video showing the actress being brought back on a stretcher has surfaced as she prepares for further treatment and recovery.

Nushrratt Bharuccha returned to India on an air ambulance after suffering a spinal fracture in an accident during her Bali trip. (Source:Screengrab)
Nushrratt Bharuccha returned to India on an air ambulance after suffering a spinal fracture in an accident during her Bali trip. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 23:34 IST

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has returned to India on an air ambulance after suffering a serious injury in an accident during her stay in Bali, Indonesia. The actor reportedly suffered a spinal fracture and is now set to undergo further medical treatment in India.

Nushrratt Flown Back To India On Air Ambulance

Nushrratt had travelled to Bali for work and personal travel when she met with an accident and was subsequently admitted to a hospital there. While initial reports did not reveal the exact nature of her injuries, her team later confirmed that she had suffered a fracture to her spinal bone. Following her treatment in Bali, arrangements were made to bring the actor back to India by air ambulance so that she could continue receiving medical care. Her team has said that her health and immediate medical treatment remain the priority as she recovers from the injury.

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Spinal Fracture Requires Surgery

According to the statement issued by her team, Nushrratt’s spinal injury will require surgery. The recovery process is expected to take time, with her medical condition requiring rest and continued treatment. The injury is also expected to affect her professional commitments over the coming weeks. Her team said that programmes and work-related engagements scheduled during this period would be impacted as she focuses on her recovery.

Actor Had Shared Bali Pictures

Just a week before the accident, Nushrratt had shared pictures from her Bali trip on social media, giving fans a glimpse of her time in Indonesia. The actor was also recently signed for an upcoming action film directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza. The film stars Tiger Shroff and marks Nushrratt’s first on-screen collaboration with the actor. For now, her upcoming professional commitments are expected to remain on hold as she undergoes treatment and begins her recovery following the Bali accident.
Also Read: Mumbai Man In Red Thar With Duplicate Number Plate Molests Woman, Injures Another In Kharghar

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Nushrratt Bharuccha Airlifted To India After Bali Accident; Shocking Video Shows Actress On Stretcher
Tags: Bali accidenthome-hero-pos-5Nushrratt air ambulanceNushrratt Bali accidentNushrratt BharucchaNushrratt Bharuccha accidentNushrratt stretcher videospinal fracture

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Nushrratt Bharuccha Airlifted To India After Bali Accident; Shocking Video Shows Actress On Stretcher

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Nushrratt Bharuccha Airlifted To India After Bali Accident; Shocking Video Shows Actress On Stretcher

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Nushrratt Bharuccha Airlifted To India After Bali Accident; Shocking Video Shows Actress On Stretcher
Nushrratt Bharuccha Airlifted To India After Bali Accident; Shocking Video Shows Actress On Stretcher
Nushrratt Bharuccha Airlifted To India After Bali Accident; Shocking Video Shows Actress On Stretcher
Nushrratt Bharuccha Airlifted To India After Bali Accident; Shocking Video Shows Actress On Stretcher
Nushrratt Bharuccha Airlifted To India After Bali Accident; Shocking Video Shows Actress On Stretcher

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