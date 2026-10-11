LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai…’: What Nushrratt Bharuccha’s First Post After Bali Accident Says

‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai…’: What Nushrratt Bharuccha’s First Post After Bali Accident Says

Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared her first social media post after suffering a spinal fracture in Bali. Her sunset photo and “Picture abhi baaki hai” message offer a glimpse into her outlook as she recovers.

Nushrratt Bharucchas (Image: Instagram)
Nushrratt Bharucchas (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 11:29 IST

Nushrratt Bharuccha has made her first social media post after she sustained a spinal injury while traveling to Bali. She posted a photo of her sitting in a reclining wheelchair with a view of a sunset. She has accompanied the photo with a message which talks about how things can change very quickly in life.

The actress has made this update on Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 10. She was hopeful in her message as she was still recovering from her injury. “Been chasing sunsets forever, And just like that.. my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost,” she wrote.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did Nushrratt Bharuccha Post After Her Bali Accident?

Nushrratt’s Instagram Story featured a reclining wheelchair positioned near a window, with the sunset visible in the distance. The image was accompanied by her reflection on how her view had changed, followed by the line, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”

The post marked her first public social media update since news of her accident emerged. Rather than offering a detailed medical update, the actor shared a personal message about her changed circumstances and her hopes for what lies ahead. The phrase “Picture abhi baaki hai” — popularly understood as “the story is not over yet” — gave the post its hopeful tone.

What Happened To Nushrratt Bharuccha In Bali?

Nushrratt suffered a fracture in her spine following an accident during a work-cum-holiday trip to Bali, according to a statement issued by her publicist earlier this month. She was hospitalised in Bali and remained under medical observation. Her team subsequently arranged for her to be brought to Mumbai by air ambulance for further treatment and spine surgery.

Her publicist had also said that the nature of the injury and the surgery meant she would need time to rest and recover, with her work commitments over the following weeks likely to be affected.

What Did Nushrratt Bharuccha Say About Her Recovery?

In her Instagram Stories, Nushrratt admitted that she was not in her optimal physical state right now but hoped that she would be back to normal soon. The actress has neither shared the details of her present medical state nor any clear-cut plan regarding when she will get back to her work schedule. Nevertheless, this Instagram post provided an insight into how she sees things moving forward.

The Instagram post from the actor comes amid the request for privacy from her side as she recovers from her health issues. As of now, her quote “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost” is all we need to know.

ALSO READ: CJP Protest: From Shabana Azmi And Naseeruddin Shah To Imran Khan, 10+ Celebrities And Public Figures Who Joined The Demonstrations

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai…’: What Nushrratt Bharuccha’s First Post After Bali Accident Says

RELATED News

CJP Protest: From Shabana Azmi And Naseeruddin Shah To Imran Khan, 10+ Celebrities And Public Figures Who Joined The Demonstrations

Amitabh Bachchan B’Day SPL: From An Alleged Radio Rejection To Rs 90 Crore Debt, 5 Turning Points In Big B’s Life

Mr Faisu Announces Wedding With ……, Shares Photos From Madinah | Know Who Is Mr Faisu’s Wife?

VIRAL VIDEO | Anil Kapoor Bought His Iconic Mr. India Jacket From Chor Bazaar, Wears It Again After 39 Years

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Purane Boyfriend Se Chat…: Tej Pratap Yadav Recalls Marriage Troubles On Rise & Fall 2, Makes Claims About Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rai

LATEST NEWS

F1 Singapore GP 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton And Kimi Antonelli in Action?

WATCH: Darjeeling Toy Train Collides With Car; Passengers Fall In Video Raising Safety Questions

Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play in India vs West Indies Indore Match? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI | IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Manchester City Return to Action First Time After Financial Charges, Tough Premier League Clash Against Liverpool at Anfield Awaits

WATCH: Woman In Bathrobe, Towel On Head And Under-Eye Patches Rides Metro; Video Sparks Debate

Caught On Camera: Woman Punched, Beaten In Public In Rampur, Blood Oozes From Nose As Bystanders Watch Instead Of Helping

F1 Singapore GP 2026 Prediction: Max Verstappen Starts With Pole Position | Kimi Antonelli at Fourth — Who Will Win?

IND vs NZ: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson Return As New Zealand Name Strong Squad for ODIs; Rachin Ravindra Named After Missing T20Is

WATCH VIDEO: AB de Villiers Rolls Back Years, Clutches Superb Catches to Dismiss Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan in India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL Clash

‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai…’: What Nushrratt Bharuccha’s First Post After Bali Accident Says

‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai…’: What Nushrratt Bharuccha’s First Post After Bali Accident Says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai…’: What Nushrratt Bharuccha’s First Post After Bali Accident Says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai…’: What Nushrratt Bharuccha’s First Post After Bali Accident Says
‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai…’: What Nushrratt Bharuccha’s First Post After Bali Accident Says
‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai…’: What Nushrratt Bharuccha’s First Post After Bali Accident Says
‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai…’: What Nushrratt Bharuccha’s First Post After Bali Accident Says
‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai…’: What Nushrratt Bharuccha’s First Post After Bali Accident Says

QUICK LINKS