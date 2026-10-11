‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai…’: What Nushrratt Bharuccha’s First Post After Bali Accident Says

Nushrratt Bharuccha has made her first social media post after she sustained a spinal injury while traveling to Bali. She posted a photo of her sitting in a reclining wheelchair with a view of a sunset. She has accompanied the photo with a message which talks about how things can change very quickly in life.

The actress has made this update on Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 10. She was hopeful in her message as she was still recovering from her injury. “Been chasing sunsets forever, And just like that.. my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost,” she wrote.

What Did Nushrratt Bharuccha Post After Her Bali Accident?

Nushrratt’s Instagram Story featured a reclining wheelchair positioned near a window, with the sunset visible in the distance. The image was accompanied by her reflection on how her view had changed, followed by the line, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”

The post marked her first public social media update since news of her accident emerged. Rather than offering a detailed medical update, the actor shared a personal message about her changed circumstances and her hopes for what lies ahead. The phrase “Picture abhi baaki hai” — popularly understood as “the story is not over yet” — gave the post its hopeful tone.

What Happened To Nushrratt Bharuccha In Bali?

Nushrratt suffered a fracture in her spine following an accident during a work-cum-holiday trip to Bali, according to a statement issued by her publicist earlier this month. She was hospitalised in Bali and remained under medical observation. Her team subsequently arranged for her to be brought to Mumbai by air ambulance for further treatment and spine surgery.

Her publicist had also said that the nature of the injury and the surgery meant she would need time to rest and recover, with her work commitments over the following weeks likely to be affected.

What Did Nushrratt Bharuccha Say About Her Recovery?

In her Instagram Stories, Nushrratt admitted that she was not in her optimal physical state right now but hoped that she would be back to normal soon. The actress has neither shared the details of her present medical state nor any clear-cut plan regarding when she will get back to her work schedule. Nevertheless, this Instagram post provided an insight into how she sees things moving forward.

The Instagram post from the actor comes amid the request for privacy from her side as she recovers from her health issues. As of now, her quote “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost” is all we need to know.

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