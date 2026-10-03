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Home > Entertainment News > Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Spinal Fracture In Bali Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai For Surgery – Details Inside

Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Spinal Fracture In Bali Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai For Surgery – Details Inside

Nushrratt Bharuccha suffered a spinal fracture during a work-cum-holiday trip to Bali. The actor was brought back to Mumbai by air ambulance and is set to undergo spine surgery, according to her team.

Nushrratt Bharuccha (Image: Instagram)
Nushrratt Bharuccha (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 11:00 IST

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Bali trip took an unexpected turn after the actor suffered a spinal fracture in an accident. She was initially hospitalised in Bali and, following medical evaluation, was brought back to Mumbai by air ambulance for further treatment and surgery. The actor’s team confirmed the development in an official statement and asked fans and the media to give her privacy while she focuses on her recovery.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Bali Accident: What Happened?

Bharuccha had travelled to Bali for a work commitment and extended her stay by a few days, turning the trip into a work-cum-holiday visit. She had also shared glimpses of her time in Bali on social media before news of the accident emerged. The exact circumstances of the accident have not been made public. Her team initially confirmed that she had been injured and was receiving treatment at a local hospital. Further medical evaluation later established that she had suffered a spinal fracture and would require surgery.

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On October 2, the actor was flown back to Mumbai in an air ambulance after receiving initial treatment and stabilisation in Bali. Videos and visuals of her arrival showed her being transported on a stretcher to a Mumbai hospital. 

Watch The Video

Fans Rally Around Nushrratt Bharuccha

News of the accident quickly drew concern from fans, with social media flooded with messages wishing the actor a safe surgery and speedy recovery. Many fans who know her from films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl shared prayers and messages of support online. Her team, meanwhile, has specifically requested privacy and said further updates would be shared when appropriate.

For now, the focus remains on her treatment and recovery. The extent to which the injury affects her professional commitments in the coming weeks will become clearer after her surgery and recovery period.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Upcoming Film With Tiger Shroff

The accident comes soon after Bharuccha joined the cast of an upcoming film starring Tiger Shroff and directed by Remo D’Souza. The project also features Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav, according to reports. The film marks a new on-screen pairing between Bharuccha and Shroff, although details about the project and their characters remain limited. Her injury could affect her upcoming schedule, with her team saying she needs time to rest and recover. 

Bharuccha, who made her Bollywood debut with Jai Santoshi Maa, went on to gain wider recognition with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films before starring in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, Chhorii and other projects.

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Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Spinal Fracture In Bali Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai For Surgery – Details Inside
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Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Spinal Fracture In Bali Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai For Surgery – Details Inside

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Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Spinal Fracture In Bali Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai For Surgery – Details Inside

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Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Spinal Fracture In Bali Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai For Surgery – Details Inside
Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Spinal Fracture In Bali Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai For Surgery – Details Inside
Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Spinal Fracture In Bali Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai For Surgery – Details Inside
Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Spinal Fracture In Bali Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai For Surgery – Details Inside
Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Spinal Fracture In Bali Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai For Surgery – Details Inside

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