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Home > Entertainment News > Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Bali Accident To Spine Surgery And Discharge: What We Know About Her Recovery So Far

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Bali Accident To Spine Surgery And Discharge: What We Know About Her Recovery So Far

Nushrratt Bharuccha has returned home after spine surgery following a spinal fracture in Bali. Here is the timeline of her accident, treatment and latest health update.

Nushrratt Bharuccha (Image: Instagram)
Nushrratt Bharuccha (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 10:49 IST

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been discharged from the hospital after having surgery to treat injuries to her spine following a recent accident in Bali, Indonesia. This was revealed by her management on October 15. The actress has been back home, and she is now working on her recovery.

Despite the success of the surgery, her management has made it clear that she is yet to recover fully. She is now concentrating on getting better and building up her strength again.

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What Happened To Nushrratt Bharuccha In Bali?

Nushrratt suffered a spinal fracture during a trip to Bali, where she had travelled for work and a holiday. Following the accident, she was hospitalised in Indonesia and kept under medical observation.

On October 2, her team confirmed that arrangements were being made to bring her back to Mumbai by air ambulance for further treatment and spine surgery. The team also indicated that her upcoming professional commitments could be affected as she would need time to recover. The precise circumstances of the accident have not been detailed in the public statements shared by her team.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Undergoes Spine Surgery

After returning to Mumbai, Nushrratt underwent spine surgery. Her team later confirmed that the procedure was successful and that she had been discharged from the hospital. The statement read, “After going through a difficult and challenging phase following her unfortunate accident, Nushrratt Bharuccha has successfully undergone spine surgery. We are relieved to share that the surgery went well, and she has now been discharged from the hospital.”

The team added that the actress was back home, surrounded by care and comfort, as she began the next phase of her recovery. It also thanked fans and well-wishers for their concern, prayers and support.

What Has Nushrratt Said About Her Recovery?

During her hospital stay, Nushrratt shared glimpses of her experience on social media. In an earlier Instagram Story, she posted a sunset view and wrote, “Been chasing sunsets forever, and just like that… my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”

She also shared a hospital moment while watching Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on screen, offering a glimpse of how she was keeping her spirits up during treatment.

When Will Nushrratt Bharuccha Return To Work?

For now, the actress’s priority remains recovery. Her team has said that the road to complete recovery will take time, but it has not provided a confirmed timeline for her return to shooting.

Her discharge marks an important development following the accident and surgery. Further updates about her health and professional commitments will depend on information shared by the actress or her team.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s Film Opens At Rs 59.70 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 125 Crore Worldwide — What’s Next

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Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Bali Accident To Spine Surgery And Discharge: What We Know About Her Recovery So Far
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Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Bali Accident To Spine Surgery And Discharge: What We Know About Her Recovery So Far

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Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Bali Accident To Spine Surgery And Discharge: What We Know About Her Recovery So Far
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Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Bali Accident To Spine Surgery And Discharge: What We Know About Her Recovery So Far
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Bali Accident To Spine Surgery And Discharge: What We Know About Her Recovery So Far
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