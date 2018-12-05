An article published in a New York-based magazine The Cut titled Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love for real? — received a lot of criticism and backlash on Twitter which forced the publication to take down the article. In the opinion piece, the writer of the article had portrayed Priyanka Chopra in a bad light and called her a modern-day Global Scam artist.

Discussions and gossips are bound to take place when celebrities chose to get married and same has been witnessed by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur. An article published in a New York-based magazine The Cut titled Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love for real? — received a lot of criticism and backlash on Twitter which forced the publication to take down the article. In the opinion piece, the writer of the article had portrayed Priyanka Chopra in a bad light and called her a modern-day Global Scam artist. The article content enraged Priyanka Chopra’s followers and received a lot of backlash on social media especially Twitter.

In fact, it forced Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor to come forward in support of Priyanka Chopra and slammed the writer of the article saying that it was sad that a woman wrote this article that shows her envy and bitterness. Sonam Kapoor took to her Twitter and said that the article was sexist, racist and disgusting for which the publication will have a lot to answer for.

The article talks about NickYanka’s marriage and calls Priyanka Chopra a modern day scam artist while for Nick Jonas, the writer believes that Nick Jonas carried a fraudulent relationship and married against his will.

The writer in her article accused Priyanka Chopra of trying to trick Nick Jonas into a lifelong relationship who really did not want anything more than a fling.

The Cut’s article also lashed out Nick Jonas and mentioned about his interest in older women while citing examples of his past relationship.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in two different styles — Christian and Hindu — on December 1 and 2 in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. It was one of the big fat Indian weddings which was attended by many renowned people including the Ambanis. The couple on Tuesday hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

