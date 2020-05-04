This won’t be wrong to say that with limited screen space in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13, Punjabi diva Himanshi Khurana won millions of hearts. The hottie started garnering attention after Asim Riaz confessed about his love on national television. After the show, both Asim Riaz and Himanshi continued with their bond and collaborated for their first music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai sung by Neha Kakkar where the two made the song more lovely with their innocence.

Recently, Himanshi Khurana is back to entertain her fans with her new music video titled O Jaanwaale with Akhil Sachdeva, who is best known for his song Tera Bann Jauga from Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. This won’t be wrong to say that both Akhil and Himanshi Khurana have set the Internet on fire as the song has garnered 171K views in just an hour of its release.

O Jaanwaale is all about the struggles that a couple faces after marriage especially in a long-distance relationship. It showcases how love is just not enough to continue in a relationship and how couples part ways in long-distance. Like every time, Himanshi Khurana is looking glamorous and no doubt anyone can fall in love with her expressions in the song.

Watch O Jaanwaale song featuring Himanshi Khurana and Akhil Sachdeva here

O Jaanwaale is sung by Akhil Sachdeva and is composed and penned by Kunaal Verma. To tease her fans, the diva has also shared a teaser of the song on her Instagram handle. Himanshi Khurana is quite active on social media and keeps sharing dancing videos from her quarantine life. Some days back, the hottie also shared her Ramzan looks.

