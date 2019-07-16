O Saki Saki song: The new version of O Saki Saki song is out and it is a must-watch! From Nora Fatehi's belly moves to John Abraham glimpses from the movie. However, Koena Mitra takes a dig at Nora Fatehi's version and called it an average recreation.

O Saki Saki song: The year is all about recreated songs be it Dilbar, Mungda, or Yeh Jawani hai Diwani from Student of the Year 2, The year is full of recreated remixes and to add one more- O saki saki from Musafir starriing Koena Mitra and Sanjay Dutt has been recreated. The original version was one of the chartbuster songs and made Koena Mitra and overnight sensation.

The new version of O Saki Saki has been remade by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, Vishal Shekar and stars Nora Fatehi in the lead role. The song from the Batla House in a span of just a day has crossed 20 million views on Youtube and is going viral all over!

However, Koena Mitra is unimpressed and said it is a mess. she wrote in her new teet- Saki was a cult. She had traveled to Dubai to promote Musafir and was happy when the song was called a winning horse. A lot of blood and sweat went into the shoot and Vishal Shekhar wonderfully composed it with Sunidhi and Sukhwinder singing it.

My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated.

Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why?

P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride. — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 13, 2019

After the full song released yesterday, Koena wrote- Nora has got good skills and is a lovely dancer. But what she doesn’t understand is why did they ruin the song. Furthermore, She didn’t like the soundtrack and not even the visuals. They could have shot it better. It was too early to kill this song with average recreation.

She said that the makers should stick to the original version and stop recreating cult songs and should stick to original singers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App