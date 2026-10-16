Obsession OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Curry Barker’s Original Uncut Version In India

Horror fans in India will soon get to watch the version of Obsession that was not shown in its entirety in theatres. Directed by Curry Barker, the psychological horror film is set to arrive on a subscription-based streaming platform with its original uncut version, giving viewers another chance to experience the film’s disturbing take on love, desire and obsession.

Starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, Obsession will premiere on JioHotstar on October 30, 2026, at 7 PM IST, through the platform’s Peacock Hub. The film will be available in English and Hindi, making it accessible to a wider Indian audience. The announcement comes just ahead of Halloween, offering horror enthusiasts a new title to add to their watchlist.

When And Where To Watch Obsession In India

Obsession will begin streaming on October 30 at 7 PM on JioHotstar’s Peacock Hub. The original uncut version will be available in English, along with a Hindi-dubbed option.

The film had previously been available to Indian viewers on a rental basis through Prime Video. Its upcoming release will bring it to a subscription streaming platform, allowing audiences to watch it as part of the service’s catalogue, subject to their subscription plan.

What Is Curry Barker’s Obsession About?

Written and directed by Curry Barker, Obsession follows Bear, played by Michael Johnston, a young man who wants his longtime crush, Nikki (Inde Navarrette), to fall in love with him.

Bear comes across a mysterious object called the One Wish Willow, which grants a wish. He uses it to make Nikki love him more than anything else in the world. However, what initially appears to be a dream come true soon turns into a frightening experience as her affection grows into something far more intense and disturbing than he anticipated.

The film also stars Cooper Tomlinson and Megan Lawless. Beyond its supernatural horror premise, it explores themes of obsession, emotional manipulation, consent and the consequences of trying to control another person’s feelings.

Why Is The Original Uncut Version Significant?

The original uncut version is a major draw for viewers who want to see the film in its more complete form. During its theatrical run in India, some viewers expressed disappointment over cuts to graphic gore scenes. The digital premiere is expected to give audiences access to the version that retains footage omitted from the theatrical release.

Obsession has also attracted attention for its reported box-office performance. Cinema Express described the film as having grossed more than $500 million worldwide, although box-office figures can vary by reporting source.

With its uncut version arriving just before Halloween, the film is set to offer horror fans another opportunity to experience Barker’s unsettling story of a wish that takes a dangerous turn.