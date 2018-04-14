Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s directorial venture October featuring actors Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu has released. The movie opened to rave reviews, but it has a slow start at the box office. October has minted Rs 5.04 cr on its opening days. The numbers are expected to rise in coming days as the positive reviews will surely work in the film’s favour. The figures were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media.

The amazingly directed, edited and acted romantic drama October is receiving the acclaim it deserves. The film also debuted new-comer Banita Sandhu who is being hailed for depicting an emotional story in a convincing fashion.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office collection of October and wrote, “#October has a slow start… Biz will have to witness miraculous growth over the weekend + maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark… Word of mouth is extremely mixed… Fri ₹ 5.04 cr. India biz.” Film and trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier stated that the film might do wonders at the box office, thanks to Varun’s status as a bankable star. “Though October is not the typical masala film, Varun has had a good track record at the box office”, Johar had said.

#October has a slow start… Biz will have to witness miraculous growth over the weekend + maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark… Word of mouth is extremely mixed… Fri ₹ 5.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2018

Giving a positive review of the movie, film critic of The Indian Express, Shubhra Gupta, worte, “In a Bollywood still all at sea when it comes to credible relationship dramas, it’s good to see attention being paid to live’s wholly unexpected stutters and halts, where background music is not used as a crutch, and whose young people interact with each pretty much the way the young do: the film is set in Delhi, a city director Shoojit Sircar is familiar with, and that adds to the feeling of welcome realism.”

Actors like Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and TV star Mouni Roy have praised the movie for its unique treatment of the age-old romantic drama genre. October’s primary storyline follows the journey of Dan, a simple but ambitious guy who falls for his colleague called Shiuli under extraordinary circumstances.

