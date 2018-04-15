Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and debutant Banita Sandhu's romantic drama October has shown a phenomenal growth in the second day collecting Rs 7.47 crore on Saturday making it a total of Rs 12.51 crore. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, has been one of the most anticipated films of this year as Varun Dhawan was never seen in this kind of a role before.

Bollywood’s young, talented actor Varun Dhawan and debutant Banita Sandhu’s unique romantic-drama October, which was released on April 13 and opened to an average collection of Rs 5 crore on the first day has shown a phenomenal growth in the second day collecting Rs 7.47 crore on Saturday making it a total of Rs 12.51 crore. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, has been one of the most anticipated films of this year as Varun Dhawan was never seen in this kind of a role before. Also, the storyline of the film is very different from the usual Bollywood romantic stories making it a fresh take on love.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the second-day collections of the Varun Dhawan starrer and wrote, “#October shows a SUPER 48.21% GROWTH on Sat… Metros/plexes are clearly contributing heavily to the revenue… Should continue the upward trend on Sun… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 12.51 cr. India biz.” The film has received a phenomenal response from film critics and audience. Many fans and critics are calling this performance of Varun Dhawan as his best one in his career so far.

#October shows a SUPER 48.21% GROWTH on Sat… Metros/plexes are clearly contributing heavily to the revenue… Should continue the upward trend on Sun… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 12.51 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2018

October has been backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Varun Dhawan’s name in the film is Dan while Banita has played the role of Shiuli. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who previously directed Pink said, “When it comes to the genre of romance, it is always beautiful to see a fresh pairing. Something about seeing their chemistry blossom through the reels of the film makes you feel a part of their journey from the very beginning. For ‘October’, that was one of the main reasons why I chose Banita for the lead role opposite Varun.”

