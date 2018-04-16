Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and debutant actress Banita Sandhu's romantic-drama October, which witnessed a slow start at the box office and collected Rs 5 crore on the opening day has now shown tremendous growth and has minted Rs 20.25 crore on the opening weekend. October has been directed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and is backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Varun Dhawan’s name in the film is Dan while Banita has played the role of Shiuli.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s romantic drama October, which also features debutant Banita Sandhu in the lead role has been winning hearts with its unique and fresh take on love and life. Many are saying that October is not a love story but a story about love. The film, which witnessed a slow start at the box office and collected Rs 5 crore on the opening day has now shown tremendous growth and has minted Rs 20.25 crore on the opening weekend. The film is also facing competition from Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 and Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail. However, the film has opened to an impressive response and critics have given it thumbs up!

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the opening weekend collection of the much-anticipated film and wrote, “#October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon… While the trending is healthy, it’s all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz.” October is a romantic tale and deals with the sensitive issue of passive euthanasia.

#October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon… While the trending is healthy, it’s all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

October has been directed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and is backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Varun Dhawan’s name in the film is Dan while Banita has played the role of Shiuli. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who previously directed Pink said, “When it comes to the genre of romance, it is always beautiful to see a fresh pairing. Something about seeing their chemistry blossom through the reels of the film makes you feel a part of their journey from the very beginning. For ‘October’, that was one of the main reasons why I chose Banita for the lead role opposite Varun.”

