Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October is a romantic tale helmed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. It is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films banner. Although the figures are nowhere close to Varun’s previous box office releases, but his acting in the film and the fresh storyline has surely won his a lot of appreciation. Even Banita’s acting and her striking expressions in the film are being praised.

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October, which released on April 9 has been showing tremendous growth at the box office. The film, which minted Rs 20 crore on the opening weekend, has now collected Rs 22.95 crore by far. The film is also facing competition with other releases such as Blackmail, Baaghi 2 among others.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Varun Dhawan starrer and wrote, “#October Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr, Mon 2.70 cr. Total: ₹ 22.95 cr. India biz.” The film opened to a positive response by both critics as well as the audience. Varun Dhawan’s performance has also been highly applauded by his fans across the globe as it was for the first time that Varun featured in such an unconventional film and role. This is said to be Varun’s best performance in his career so far.

#October Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr, Mon 2.70 cr. Total: ₹ 22.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2018

October is a romantic tale helmed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. It is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films banner. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who previously directed Pink and has mentored many successful actors like Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana said, “When it comes to the genre of romance, it is always beautiful to see a fresh pairing. Something about seeing their chemistry blossom through the reels of the film, makes you feel a part of their journey from the very beginning. For ‘October’, that was one of the main reasons why I chose Banita for the lead role opposite Varun.”

