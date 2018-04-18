Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and debutant actress Banita Sandhu's romantic-drama October, which witnessed a slow start at the box office and collected Rs 5 crore on the opening day has now earned Rs 25.56 crore on the fifth day of its release. October has been directed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and is backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Varun Dhawan’s name in the film is Dan while Banita has played the role of Shiuli.

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan has left everyone stunned. The fresh storyline and debutant Banita Sandhu’s phenomenal performance has made everyone praise this out-of-the-box love story. The film has by far collected Rs 25.56 crore and is expected to show further growth is the coming weekend. October has been directed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and is backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Varun Dhawan’s name in the film is Dan while Banita has played the role of Shiuli. October is a romantic tale and deals with the sensitive issue of passive euthanasia. Many are saying that October is not a love story but a story about love.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the opening weekend collection of the Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu film and wrote, “#October is ROCK-STEADY… Metros/plexes are consistently contributing to the revenue… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr, Mon 2.70 cr, Tue 2.61 cr. Total: ₹ 25.56 cr. India biz.” The film is also facing competition from Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 and Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail. However, the film has opened to an impressive response and critics have given it a positive.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who previously directed Pink and has mentored many successful actors like Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana said, “When it comes to the genre of romance, it is always beautiful to see a fresh pairing. Something about seeing their chemistry blossom through the reels of the film makes you feel a part of their journey from the very beginning. For ‘October’, that was one of the main reasons why I chose Banita for the lead role opposite Varun.”

