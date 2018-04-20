Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October opened to a positive response both by critics as well as audiences, but the film has somehow not performed extremely well at the box office. Even though the plot and story of the film is fresh and different, October is not a typical masala entertainer as it deals with the sensitive topic of euthanasia.

Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu starrre October has collected Rs 30.24 crore in the first week. However, the film’s lifetime collection remains crucial as even the film has not been able to earn a huge amount at the box office especially as compared to the previous Varun Dhawan films. Although the film opened to a positive response both by critics as well as audiences, the film has somehow not performed extremely well at the box office. Even though the plot and story of the film is fresh and different, October is not a typical masala entertainer as it deals with the sensitive topic of euthanasia.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest box office figures of the Varun Dhawan film and wrote, “#October is DECENT in Week 1… Biz was driven by multiplexes of major metros specifically… Weekend 2 is crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime biz… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr, Mon 2.70 cr, Tue 2.61 cr, Wed 2.43 cr, Thu 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 30.24 cr. India biz.” The film marks the Bollywood debut of Banita Sandhu who was previously featured in many commercial advertisements.

#October is DECENT in Week 1… Biz was driven by multiplexes of major metros specifically… Weekend 2 is crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime biz… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr, Mon 2.70 cr, Tue 2.61 cr, Wed 2.43 cr, Thu 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 30.24 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2018

October has been helmed by renowned filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. The filmmaker, who previously directed Pink said, “When it comes to the genre of romance, it is always beautiful to see a fresh pairing. Something about seeing their chemistry blossom through the reels of the film, makes you feel a part of their journey from the very beginning. For ‘October’, that was one of the main reasons why I chose Banita for the lead role opposite Varun.”

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen comedy-drama Judwaa 2, will be next seen in movies like Rannbhoomi, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and Shuddhi.

