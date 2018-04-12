While Varun Dhawan's October is yet to release in India, mixed reviews are coming in from around the world, especially the UAE. Both Khaleej Times and Gulf Times put out reviews that say entirely opposite things, while one calls it artistic and a must watch, the other calls it slow, mind-numbing and something to watch at your own risk. We will put out our own review to find out which of the two are right.

Varun Dhawan’s October is all set to release in India tomorrow but it has already opened in other parts of the world and the reviews are flowing in. After its opening in the UAE, Khaleej Times, Anita Iyer wrote, ” Living a carefree life as a hotel intern, Dan’s (Varun Dhawan) life revolves around his friends. A sudden turn of events weaves together another intern, Shiuli (Banita Sandhu) and Dan’s lives in a bond that changes his life forever. The makers had said, October is not a love story but rather a story about love. And likewise, Dan seems to be obsessed with Shiuli and eventually falls in love? Varun Dhawan is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood, with his last film Judwaa 2 delivering overwhelming business. In ‘October’, he is trying something entirely different – away from his image in masala potboilers like Judwaa 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dilwale.”

While Khaleej Times went on to praise the acting and Shoojit Sircar’s direction by saying, “For me, the movie has its heart in the right place with a perfect emotional quotient. Kudos to the team for not going overboard with melodramatic scenes. Maybe the movie is not for everybody. But it is a Varun Dhawan- Shoojit Sircar collaboration you can’t afford to miss.” But other publications seem to disagree by calling it a ‘medical’ documentary that tests your patience and is something that not everyone would like, understand or appreciate.

Gulf Times wrote a contrasting review saying, “It’s best to rip the band-aid off about October, featuring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu as two colleagues who are united by a freak accident: this film was as exciting as getting my blood drawn from a nurse for visa renewal purposes. Even a gloomy celluloid version of an anaesthetic, if you will. Barring riveting performances from its principal actors and nuggets of wry humour, this drama — with tragic undertones — crawls at a mind-numbing pace. It’s one of those films that takes pride in being pretentious, arty and hyperbolic. October may have worked wonderfully as a short story, but it made for a laborious watch when translated on the big screen.”

They went on to warn the viewers by saying, “The biggest let-down is that none of the characters leave a lasting impression or stir your soul. Everyone seems to be in slow-motion in this film and it’s often exhausting to wait for that elusive emotional punch. Don’t beat yourself up if you find yourself stoically unaffected by the ordeal that Dan and Shiuli are subjected to. While it’s impressive that October thwarts the foundation of a Bollywood film with its song and melodrama-free stand, this film will try your patience. Watch this at your own risk.”

If you don’t find these reviews informative, watch out for our review of Shoojit Sircar’s October, tonight.

