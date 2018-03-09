Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan on Friday shared the first look poster of his upcoming film October on social media site Twitter. The film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and is also stars debutant Banita Sandhu. The romantic-drama is slated to release on April 13.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Friday shared the first look poster of his upcoming romantic film October. The Judwaa 2 star took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first look of his forthcoming film which is being helmed by renowned filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. The film also stars debutant Banita Sandhu and this film will mark her big Bollywood break. In the poster, we see a lost Varun Dhawan lying down on grass. His expressions depict that he is lost in something or probably thinking about something deep. This is the first look poster which has been unveiled by the actor.

Sharing the first look poster of Varun Dhawan’s October, film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Twitter wrote, “Presenting the first look poster of Shoojit Sircar’s #October… Stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu… Trailer out on 12 March 2018… 13 April 2018 release… #OctoberFirstLook.” Speaking about the film, Shoojit had said earlier, “A very unusual, unconventional kind of a story in the slice-of-life and romance space.” The shooting of October was wrapped in November 2017 and the film is scheduled to release on 13 April 2018.

Presenting the first look poster of Shoojit Sircar's #October… Stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu… Trailer out on 12 March 2018… 13 April 2018 release… #OctoberFirstLook pic.twitter.com/e5ojcWPPG0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2018

The leading lady of the film, Banita Sandhu, hails from Wales, United Kingdom and had featured in a popular television advertisement directed by Shoojit last year. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who previously directed Pink said, “When it comes to the genre of romance, it is always beautiful to see a fresh pairing. Something about seeing their chemistry blossom through the reels of the film, makes you feel a part of their journey from the very beginning. For ‘October’, that was one of the main reasons why I chose Banita for the lead role opposite Varun.”

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen comedy-drama Judwaa 2, will be next seen in movies like Rannbhoomi, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and Shuddhi. Sharing the first look poster on Twitter, #OctoberFirstLook. October will live with you forever.@ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri @writeonj @BanitaSandhu.

