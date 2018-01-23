Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan has teased us through a filmy calendar video of his upcoming film October which is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and also stars debutante Banita Sandhu. Varun took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his upcoming romantic film October which will hit the theatres on 13 April this year.

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in blockbuster film Judwaa 2, is gearing up for his upcoming films Sui Dhaaga and October. His upcoming film October, which is one of the most anticipated films of this year, is an upcoming Indian romantic drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film stars Varun Dhawan and newcomer Banita Sandhu in the lead roles. Much before the release of the trailer of October, Varun took to Instagram to share a teaser of the film.

The shooting of October was wrapped in November 2017 and the film is scheduled to release on 13 April 2018. The actor even gave us a glimpse of the film through a filmy calendar video, which he shared on social media with the caption, “This year #October is coming April and will stay with you forever #October13thApril #octoberinapril.” October will be the launching pad of a new face – Banita Sandhu. The pretty and confident girl hails from Wales, United Kingdom and had featured in a popular television advertisement directed by Shoojit last year.

January. February. March… This year, #October is coming in April… 13 April 2018… #October stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu… Shoojit Sircar directs… Check out the video: pic.twitter.com/sREFCdHncZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2018

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who previously directed Pink and has mentored many successful actors like Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana said, “When it comes to the genre of romance, it is always beautiful to see a fresh pairing. Something about seeing their chemistry blossom through the reels of the film, makes you feel a part of their journey from the very beginning. For ‘October’, that was one of the main reasons why I chose Banita for the lead role opposite Varun.”