Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan on Wednesday gave a special Valentine's Day to his fans by sharing the teaser of his forthcoming film October, which is slated to release in April this year. The film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar who has previously directed films like Yahaan (2005), Madras Café (2013) and Pink (2016).

The first teaser of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s forthcoming film October was unveiled on Wednesday. Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in blockbuster film Judwaa 2, took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the new teaser of his much-awaited film October. The teaser, which doesn’t have any dialogues and just shows glimpses of Varun along with the leading lady of the film—Banita Sandhu, and some beautiful cinematography, is a pure treat to the eyes. The sunlight is perfectly captured through the trees and those beautiful flowers on the grass add up to the perfectly captured moments.

The 33 second teaser shows Banita, who is lost in thoughts, all alone and the sunlight and shadows perfectly define the moment. Varun Dhawan took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest teaser and wrote, “A movie very close to my heart #October. Here’s the October feeler #ValentinesWithOctober @ShoojitSircar @BanitaSandhu @ronnielahiri http://bit.ly/WorldOfOctober.” Speaking about the film, Shoojit had said earlier, “A very unusual, unconventional kind of a story in the slice-of-life and romance space.” October is an upcoming Indian romantic drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film stars Varun Dhawan and newcomer Banita Sandhu in the lead roles.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who previously directed Pink and has mentored many successful actors like Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana said, “When it comes to the genre of romance, it is always beautiful to see a fresh pairing. Something about seeing their chemistry blossom through the reels of the film, makes you feel a part of their journey from the very beginning. For ‘October’, that was one of the main reasons why I chose Banita for the lead role opposite Varun.”