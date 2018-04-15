If I know the film’s cost of production is this much, then it is my duty that whatever fee I have taken or whatever the film’s budget is, it is my duty as a person who does well at the box office, that I return that much money. October was not a film that needed that much money. It was a world that got created and we have done it for all the right reasons. It is a film where box office doesn’t scare you, said the leading star of October Varun Dhawan.

Student of the Year actor Varun Dhawan who is currently enjoying the success of his movie October starring Banita Sandhu is considered one of the best actors. Within few years, the actor has won hearts with his back to back 8 blockbusters. In an interview with a website, the actor was quoted saying, “We never spoke about box office on the sets of October. But, if I know the film’s cost of production is this much, then it is my duty that whatever fee I have taken or whatever the film’s budget is, it is my duty as a person who does well at the box office, that I return that much money. October was not a film that needed that much money. It was a world that got created and we have done it for all the right reasons. It is a film where box office doesn’t scare you.”

Not just Varun Dhawan even the director of the film, Shoojit Sircar also added, “For me, it has always been my responsibility that when I make a film, I should recover my producer’s money. That much I take the responsibility in terms of economics, beyond that I don’t care because when I recover that much money, I can make my next movie. My producer has trusted me with this film, he is investing in my idea and thoughts blindly and I have to give him back that money.”

Actors like Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and TV star Mouni Roy were seen praising the movie for its unique treatment of the age-old romantic drama genre. October’s primary storyline follows the journey of Dan, a simple but ambitious guy who falls for his colleague called Shiuli under extraordinary circumstances.

