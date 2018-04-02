Get to know how Varun Dhawan transformed into the character of Danish Walia aka Dan in October's new behind the scenes video. In the video, Varun can be seen undertaking various tasks like killing the mosquitoes, cleaning the toilets, vacuuming and polishing the floor to serving the guests. Film director Shoojit Sircar reveals that the actor had to put in that much of hard work to learn how the hotel industry works.

The video’s first scene instantly grabs the attention and makes one break out in laughter but also feel sad for Danish as he says, “Isse achcha toh mein LSR ke bahar ande paranthe ka thela laga leta, kaam ke saath respect toh milti. (It would have been better if I would have put up an egg stall in front of LSR, atleast I would at least have gotten some respect doing that) to which his co-worker responds, “Yaar, Bhai chilla kyu raha hai yaar?” (Brother, Why are you shouting?) and Danish shots back, “Ye karne aaye hai kya hum?” (Have we come here to do this?)

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, October starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu revolves around a tale of love between two hotel management trainees and how an accident changes the course of their life. Speaking about the film, Varun had earlier said, “I was the last person cast in the film after meeting Shoojit Sircar. I think casting should happen that way… Not because one actor is doing good in films. When I heard the story, I was so moved by it that I felt the need of doing the film. I need the film more than anyone else in the room at this point of time in my career.” October will hit the screens on April 13th, 2018.

