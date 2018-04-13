‘October’ is a story about love but one that is unconventional and forges a new path in Bollywood cinema as well. Away from the usual song-and-dance routine, loud acting and slapstick comedy that many Hindi romances adopt, this movie is a slice of life film that many can relate to. Director Shoojit Sircar’s flick reminds us of numerous Hollywood films especially the recent ‘The Big Sick’ where Zoe Kazan is in an induced coma and Kumail Nanjiani sits with her every day in the hope of her getting well.
Dan is perhaps the most challenging and close to real life character that Varun Dhawan has played in his career. And he clearly shows that he is willing to push boundaries by taking on roles that require far more than jhatak-mataks and playing dumb. And he is a revelation as Dan as he makes a decent effort at playing a regular working guy who gives up his life for someone he hardly knows. Choosing this film as her debut, Banita Sandhu proves that she is looking at performance-oriented roles. As Shiuli, she is sweet and refreshing. It is Gitanjali Rao who makes a strong impact on screen as Shiuli’s mother.
The emotional roller coaster she is on is conveyed beautifully by her facial expressions alone and you feel for her as a mother. The writer of ‘October’ Juhi Chaturvedi has to be applauded. She has given the audience an unusual romance that is sweet, sensitive and real. Director Shoojit Sircar’s film is slow just like the slow progression of a relationship and like love it has its highs and lows.
ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan is a hardcore commercial heroine: Simmba director Rohit Shetty