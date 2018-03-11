Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October is all set to hit the theatres on April 13, 2018. One of the highest paid actors of Bollywood took to Twitter to clarify that the movie is not only about kisses, hugs or love at first sight. In order to know what the movie is all about we need to wait for the trailer which is more likely to release in the third week of March 2018.

Student of the year star, Varun Dhawan who was last seen in Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania is back again with a Romantic Drama. It will be the first time that Dhawan will work with the director who is known for his unique and free-spirited stories, Shoojit Sircar. Recently the first poster of October was unveiled where Varun is seen lost in the thoughts. Just like all the fans of the actor, we are sure you are excited too for the movie to hit the theatres.

As per the makers of the movie, they are all set to release the first trailer of the movie October that is scheduled to release on April 13, 2018. Starring opposite London based Banita Sandhu, Varun took to Twitter to clarify that the movie is neither only about love at first sight nor hugs, kisses and dates. In order to know what the movie is all about, we need to wait for the trailer that is likely to release in the third week of March. Take a look at the Tweet:

#October is not a movie about love at first sight. It’s not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates. You want to know what’s it about then watch the trailer in 2 days pic.twitter.com/jglA2ab1J7 — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 10, 2018

One of the highest paid actors will also be seen in a movie named Sui Dhaga: Madie starring opposite Anushka Sharma. They will be seen sharing the screen for the first time. The upcoming movie talks about the simplicity of the small town people in India. Varun will be seen playing a small town tailor while Anushka will play an embroiderer. The movie will be hit the floors in September this year. While both are busy shooting for the film, Anushka took to Twitter to share the picture of their fans from Chanderi.

