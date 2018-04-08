Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and debutant Banita Sandhu's upcoming romantic drama October is set to release on April 13. The upcoming Indian romantic drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar. The trailer of the film looked extremely interesting and unique hence fans are eagerly waiting for the film to get released. The songs of the film have been applauded and with just five days for the film’s release, fans can’t keep calm!

October, which is one of the most anticipated films of this year, is an upcoming Indian romantic drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film stars Varun Dhawan and newcomer Banita Sandhu in the lead roles. Banita Sandhu has previously featured in many ad commercials and her on-screen chemistry with Varun is already being praised. The songs of the film have been applauded and with just five days for the film’s release, fans can’t keep calm! The shooting of October was wrapped in November 2017 and the film is scheduled to release on 13 April 2018.

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen comedy-drama Judwaa 2, will be next seen in movies like Rannbhoomi, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and Shuddhi. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who previously directed Pink and has mentored many successful actors like Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana said, “When it comes to the genre of romance, it is always beautiful to see a fresh pairing. Something about seeing their chemistry blossom through the reels of the film, makes you feel a part of their journey from the very beginning. For ‘October’, that was one of the main reasons why I chose Banita for the lead role opposite Varun.”

