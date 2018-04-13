October stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhi in leading roles and is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie is a story about love that exists between Shiuli and Dan, love that is unsaid and yet there. The dream team of Sircar and writer Juhi Chaturvedi will make you laugh, cry and feel emotions that you never thought a movie will make you feel.

Movies are the perfect amalgamation of writing, editing, directing and acting. But, there are very few films that show excellence in all the criteria’s, most either has great acting but a bad storyline, or the story is great but the editing makes it fall flat. After a long time, Bollywood has produced a movie that checks all the boxes and that movie is October. The movie is written by the ever talented Juhi Chaturvedi, directed by Shoojit Sircar and acted in by Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu.

While the trailer of the movie never gave away much of the story. Sircar always said that the movie is not a love story but a story about love and that is exactly what is it. A story about the love of a mother, a friend and an acquaintance that becomes your biggest pillar. Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu are phenomenal in the movie and while they do take the movie to higher levels. the real magicians here are Juhi and Shoojit.

Juhi Chaturvedi started out her Bollywood career in 2012 with Vicky Donor and has not looked back ever since. All of her writing ventures have worked exceptionally well and the scripts have been some of the best Bollywood has seen. She has movies like Madras Cafe, Khoobsurat, and Piku under her wings. This is her second collaboration with Shoojit Sircar after Piku and this time the magic of their pair has gone above and beyond.

October might not have long monologues or loud confessions of emotions but the subtle way it works is exactly what is needed in the movie. While the storyline calls for intense emotions and gripping grief, Shoojit Sircar’s direction makes it seem effortless. The editing is beautiful and I have never seen cut scenes so well shot that nothing feels out of place, stretched or unnecessary. Juhi Chaturvedi and Shoojit Sircar are the dream team and they need to produce more gems.

