After a phenomenal response on October’s previous song releases Theher Ja and October Theme, it seems like the film’s music has developed a soft corner in the hearts of all its fans. On Wednesday, the makers of Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer released another song from the film titled Tab Bhi Tu. Beautifully sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, composed by Anupama Roy and penned by Tanveer Ghazi, Tab Bhi Tu throws light of Varun and Banita’s complex relationship and their heart-wrenching tale of love.

On-screen Dan Varun Dhawan shared the song on his Twitter handle and captioned, “Presenting a track that depicts the heart ache that comes with true love! Catch #TabBhiTu song here.” The superstar, who was shooting for his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga opposite Anushka Sharma in Bhopal, flew down to Delhi to launch the song. An official spokeperson of the team said in a statement, “We have received a phenomenal response to both the recently released songs — ‘October’ theme and ‘Theher ja’. With this song, we were keen on going something grand. Since Varun is in Delhi already, we decided to do the launch with his enormous fan presence.”

Helmed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, October will hit the screens on April 13, 2018. Speaking about Shoojit’s vision and style of working, Varun had earlier said, “His style of working has not only made me grow as an actor but also changed me personally as a human being. My brief was simple, I had to play myself onscreen. I was amazed to see my own performance in the film and it wouldn’t have been possible without him.” He further added, “Surrendering to Shoojit Sircar’s vision and being directed by him has been one of my biggest achievements. We can only grow when we work with people more talented than us.”

