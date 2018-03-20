The teaser of Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October’s first song titled Theher Ja has been unveiled on Tuesday. Bollywood heartthrob Varun shared the teaser of the romantic track which is sung by popular singer Armaan Malik. The film has been helmed by Shoojit Sircar and features Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan and debutant Banita Sandhu in lead roles.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest teaser of the much-awaited romantic track from romantic-drama October and wrote,“A song that will make you feel the love. #TheherJa out tomorrow.” The film has been helmed by Shoojit Sircar and features Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan and debutant Banita Sandhu in lead roles. The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films productions and is slated to release on 13 April 2018. Varun, who is mostly seen in rom-com’s and commercial films will be essaying a serious role after the super-hit film Badlapur.

The leading lady of the film, Banita Sandhu, hails from Wales, United Kingdom and had featured in a popular television advertisement directed by Shoojit last year. Varun Dhawan, who was last seen comedy-drama Judwaa 2, will be next seen in movies like Rannbhoomi, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and Shuddhi. Fans are eagerly waiting for the teaser.

