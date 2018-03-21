The first romantic track from Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and debutant Banita Sandhu's upcoming romantic film October has been released and its a fresh, soothing and adorably romantic track which shows the blossoming love story between Dan and Shiuli. October has been directed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and has been backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan, after sharing the teaser of romantic track Theher Ja from his upcoming romantic drama October, on Wednesday unveiled the melodious song titled Theher Ja which is beautifully voiced by famous singer Armaan Malik. The song shows the bitter-sweet relationship between the lead actors, Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu, who are working in a big hotel as the housekeeping staff. It also shows how Varun can do anything to spend more time with Banita and ends up doing some extremely silly yet cute things to stay with her for longer.

The music of the song is so soothing to the ears that you would want to listen to it on repeat. On the other hand, Armaan Malik’s soulful voice is of course what makes the song so blissful and fresh. Varun Dhawan took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first romantic track for October and wrote, “#TheherJaa the first song of #october is here. When you just need some more time with the person you love…. @ArmaanMalik22 @AbBeatcrush @AbhiruchiChand @ZeeMusicCompany.” The heartfelt track is sung by Armaan Malik.

The much-awaited romantic-drama has been helmed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and has been backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The much-anticipated movie is slated to hit the big screen on April 13 this year. October marks the big Bollywood debut of Banita Sandhu who has previously featured in many ad commercials. Varun Dhawan’s name in the film is Dan while Banita will play the role of Shiuli.

