Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October has won hearts with its intriguing story and sheer brilliance. In response to the public demand, the makers of the film have released the theme song of October, beautifully composed together by Shantanu Moitra. With a mesmerising use of a variety of instruments like Violin, Cello, Harp, Piano and Voila, October's theme song has created a musical symphony that captures the essence of love.

With more than 20 million views on Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October’s trailer, the film has striked an instant chord with the audiences. Shoojit Sircar’s beautiful take on love has not only been appreciated by the film industry but also millions of fans. However, what really mesmerised one and all was the background score of the trailer, especially the melodious tune that played right at the end of the love saga. On public demand, the makers of the film decided to surprise the fans on Monday evening and released the official theme of the film.

Varun Dhawan shared October theme on his Twitter profile and tweeted, “From the time @ShoojitSircar made me hear this beautiful piece I was hooked. Here it is the #OctoberTheme. @ShantanuMoitra Tune in here.” With a beautiful amalgamation of the melody, Shantanu Moitra spins together a variety of instruments like violin played by Rohan Roy, additional violins by Maria Ten and Polina Romanova, Cello by Ilya Ten, Harp by Sophia Kiprskaya, Piano by George Joseph and Artem Panteleev, Voila by Pavel Zhukov and the love theme produced and programmed by George Joseph.

Producer Ronnie Lahiri said in a statement, “Yes, many fans specially reached out to us via social media as well as to Varun, appreciating the background score and asking for the end melody to be released, so we thought why not share the music with them as soon as we could! Hence the idea of just releasing the tune for fans came to us.” Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Rising Sun Films, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 13th, 2018.

Check out the official trailer of the film:

