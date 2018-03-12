Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October is all set to hit the theatres on April 13, 2018. Varun Dhawan had recently clarified that the movie is not only about kisses, hugs or love at first sight. The trailer for the movie was released today after Dhawan took to his twitter account to announce the release yesterday along with a new poster. The movie is the debut for Banita Sandhu.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is looking forward to introducing his October co-star Banita Sandhu to everyone and is helping her get ready for her journey in Bollywood. The trailer for the film was unveiled today. The actor had shared a new poster of the film that features both the lead actors yesterday. Varun has been very protective about Banita and has been giving her all kind of tips for the trailer launch. “Banita is just 20 years old and does not know much about how the media functions here. She doesn’t have a manager so Shoojit dada and I just want to make sure she gets the best and is comfortable cause meeting the massive media and paparazzi can be very overwhelming,” Varun said in a statement.

The trailer showcases Dan played by Varun Shawan working through the grind at a hotel along with Shuili played by Banita Sandhu as he moves from duty to duty before the course of his life changed when Shuili meets with an accident and asks for Dan in the hospital. The trailer shows that before the accident the two characters did not have much of a relationship hence, leaving Dan baffled when asked for. He ends up taking care of her while saving his life from falling apart.

The trailer does not give much away but it does leave us asking multiple questions about the storyline which seems like an unusual love-story but in the end is a love story.

Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing at all but baby I can't help myself. #OctoberTrailer out tomorrow @BanitaSandhu @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri @writeonj — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 11, 2018

Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film celebrates love, nature and the autumn season. In the film, Varun will be seen playing the role of a sweet yet mischievous boy who is trying to get into the hospitality industry. He will be seen as a hotel management student who is working in a five-star hotel as part of the trainee programme. Varun’s profession plays a very integral part to his character and environment in the film, which shapes up the events that follow.



The actor shot for his character in a hotel in Delhi where he spent time observing the way all the hotel employees work. A Rising Sun Films Production, the film is set to release on April 13.

