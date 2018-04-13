October stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhi in leading roles and is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie is a story about love that exists between Shiuli and Dan, love that is unsaid and yet there. The movie will make you laugh, cry and feel emotions that you never thought a movie will make you feel. It is a must watch for anyone who enjoys good cinema. Yes, it is a little slow paced when compared to other movies but this movie runs at a pace that fits perfectly with the characters. It is a 5-star movie after a long time.

October opens in theatres today and has received rave reviews from every publication. The movie is another masterpiece of Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi’s team. It stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in lead roles as actors like Geetanjali Rao help take the performance further. The storyline revolves around the lives of Dan (Varun Dhawan) and Shiuli (Banita Sandhu) as they start off their lives being work-mates but a tragedy changes the course of their lives in an unexpected way.

Many are talking about how the story is riveting and the editing is of a next level, while all this is true, the one thing we need to talk about in detail is Varun Dhawan. Since the beginning of his career in 2012 where he was introduced in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year, Dhawan has tried to widen his territory as much as possible but failed to produce something that was different and unexpected.

He stuck to his Govinda-like image with movies like Main Tera Hero, Judwa 2 and Dhishoom. He chose to be the guy in love who gets rejected and then accepted in Badrinath ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, only breaking out of the pelvis-thrusting image for Badlapur. If you have seen Badlapur, while it is great acting, there is a one-dimensional emotion that does not give Dhawan much room to work.

October is a movie that Varun Dhawan happened accidentally and well it turned out to be the best thing he has ever done. Varun as Dan is the perfect portrayal of a confused, caring, emotional yet angry at the world character and every one of those emotions are depicted on the screen. One would not expect Dhawan to perform the way he did and this is a surprise most of us have been waiting for. If you ask me, he should tie himself up with Shoojit Sircar because he brought out something in Dhawan that no one knew was there.

While Banita Sandhu, Geetanjali Rao and other actors in the movie are amazing in their roles as well, this is a new opening for Varun Dhawan to venture into something unexpected.

