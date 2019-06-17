Oh! Baby song Maha Adhbhutham: The new song from Samantha Akkineni-starrer Telugu movie Oh! Baby titled Maha Adhbhutham has finally been released.

Oh! Baby song Maha Adhbhutham: The all-new song titled Maha Adhbhutham from Telugu star Samantha Akkineni’s upcoming movie Oh Baby has finally been released by the makers of the movie and it has taken social media by storm! In the song, we see Samantha Akkineni in a sexy avatar and her stylish look will blow your mind!

The song has been sung by Nutana Mohan and the lyrics of Maha Adhbhutham have been penned by Bhaskarabhatla. Chinni Prakash has done the choreography and the music has been composed by Mickey J Meyer.

This is the second song from the film Maha Adhbhutham which is one of the most anticipated Telugu movies which is slated to hit the silver screen on July 5 this year. Oh! Baby is the Telugu remake of the popular South Korean movie Miss Granny.

The film stars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Shaurya in key roles and Lakshmi, Rao Ramesh and Snigdha will be seen in supporting roles. Oh! Baby is being helmed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and is being backed by Guru Films, Suresh Productions and People’s Media Factory.

The film also stars Aishwarya, Rajendra Prasad, Teja Sajja and Naga Shaurya. Oh! Baby also stars Adivi Sesh who will be seen in a special appearance. In the video, we see Samantha Akkineni dressed in a sexy black shimmery dress with her curls looking stylish and her adorable expressions will make you fall in love with her.

The film is slated to be out in the theatres on July 5 this year and is one of the most anticipated films of this.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App