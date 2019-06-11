Oh! Baby song Naalo Maimarapu: In a Behind The Scene video from the making of the song Naalo Maimarapu, Samantha Akkineni revealed why doing a romantic song with Oh! Baby co-star Naga Shaurya was the worst. Check details inside.

Oh! Baby song Naalo Maimarapu: One of the much-awaited movies of this year Oh! Baby starring Samantha Akkineni and Naga Shuarya first single Naalo Maimarapu is out! Based on the South Korean film Miss granny, the movie has been helmed by Nandini Reddy.

As the song is out the fans are loving it and to raise the excitement bar more, a few hours back Samantha shared a BTS video from the filming of the song and revealed that shooting with Naga Shaurya that too in a romantic single is the worst! In the video, the 32-year-old star is heard saying that to bring out romance she had to talk about dogs. She even revealed that Naga Shuarya is so shy that the shooting of the song took a lot of time and takes.

Nandini in the video said that she felt tense whenever Naga Shaurya came on the sets. Because he’s so shy that he keeps running away from any heroine and to get him to do a romatic single was a task. For which, Samantha had to talk to him about dogs. finding common ground. So in every romantic shot from the movie, they will be talking about dogs. However, the duo does look like a fresh pair.

If you haven’t heard the full song yet, don’t worry here is the video:

Oh! Baby has been bankrolled under the banner People’s Media Factory, Suresh Productions, and Guru Films. The plot of the movie Oh! Baby revolves around a seventy-year-old, who enters the body of a twenty-year-old girl. The movie will hit the screens on July 5.

