Oh Baby trailer: The much-awaited trailer of the movie Oh ! Baby is out! Starring Samantha Akkineni and Naga Shaura in lead roles, the trailer is full of hilarious scenes and will keep you hooked till the very last minute. Check out the trailer of the hilarious rom-com film here:

Oh Baby trailer: After giving back to back hits such as Majli and Super Deluxe, Samantha Akkineni will be seen in a very different and fun role in her upcoming rom-com film Oh! Baby. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the Oh! Baby is a film based on a 70-year-old single mother who magically gets younger and will be played by Samantha Akkineni.

The Telugu film is the remake of Korean comedy Miss granny 2014. Talking about the trailer of the film, it looks refreshing and will tickle your funny bone. To Samantha’s comic antics to her dancing her heart out like no one is watching to her nanny type clothes, and furthermore, Samantha and Naga Shaury’s chemistry is too cute to ignore.

Right from the beginning, the trailer will keep you captivated and will make you ask for more! Taking to her official Instagram handle a few minutes back, Samantha shared the trailer and wrote This one is dedicated to all the BABY’es in our lives.

Check out the trailer here:

Apart from Samantha Akkineni, the movie will also star Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad, Urvashi, Pragati, Teja and any more. The movie has been bankrolled under the banner Daggubati Suresh Babu, Sunati Tati, Tg Vishwa Prasad, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. The movie Oh Baby! will release next month on July 5, 2019.

Watch the songs of the movie ahead of the release here:

