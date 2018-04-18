We have been working together for quite a long time now. Our first association was with the song Sunny Sunny, maybe some people started talking about us since then. When asked about dating rumours, he said, It is very good to hear from people such good comments about us and about our chemistry, the Oh Humsafar actor was quoted saying earlier in an interview. Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram to thank her fans for giving so much love to the song Oh Humsafar which was unveiled on April 17.

And the much awaited Oh Humsafar song has been finally unveiled and you can’t stop glaring at the bond the rumoured couple Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli are seen sharing in the song that was out on April 17. Fans can’t stop gushing about the beautiful chemistry between the singer and actor. The lyrics of the music have already made the fans fall in love with it making it clock over 1 crore views. Kakkar even took to her Instagram account to thank her fans for the love. She captioned, “OMG!!!!! #OhHumsafar 💑 becomes The #MostViewed And Liked Video in the world in the past 24 hrs 😍💃🏻 Thank youuuu Everyone!!!!”

There were rumours of something cooking up between Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli. Earlier, the actor putting all the rumours to rest was quoted saying, “She is a very, very dear friend to me.” He further added, “We have been working together for quite a long time now. Our first association was with the song Sunny Sunny, maybe some people started talking about us since then.”When asked about dating rumours, he said, “ It is very good to hear from people such good comments about us and about our chemistry.”

He added, “Let the song roll out, and once it is a hit, I can definitely convince her to be in films. She is a big name in the music industry. And now it is time to make it big in films as well,” a hopeful Himansh says. “It is not very easy to convince her. She was saying that she will need a really good script, with which she could connect, she will definitely try. At the moment, I am not sure if she is 100 percent interested in acting. She is so occupied with events and songs. Let’s be hopeful that she gets convinced, and starts taking it in a positive.”

