"Oh My Godddddddddddd!" Taylor Swift's First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez's New Album

The famous pop singer, Taylor Swift has finally broken her silence and pause from socials. Apparently, After 100 days away from Instagram, Taylor Swift is back online! And the reason is her best friend. she’s here to shower love on her best friend Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco’s new album.

The 14-time Grammy winner, Taylor Swift, took to Instagram to praise Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco for their collaboration on the song “I Said I Love You First“. The song was released on Friday. This song marks the fourth studio album for the Disney Channel alum, Selena Gomez. Taylor’s post was a show of support for both artists and their work.

What Did Taylor Swift Post?

Taylor Swift posted an Instagram story sharing the cover of the song by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, captioning it with “@selenagomez & @itsbennyblanco I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH. OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD.” She also shared a link to the album, which was released on March 21.

Selena Gomez’s ‘I Said I Love You First’

According to a press release, the album gives fans a glimpse into Gomez and Blanco’s love story, reported People.

“This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences,” the statement read.

The album chronicles their journey–from before they met to falling in love and dreaming of their future together.

I Said I Love You First is now available on streaming platforms.

(With Inputs From ANI)

