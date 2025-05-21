Oh, You’re Going To Pop: Natalie Portman Recalls Feeling Uncomfortble Over Co-Stars Mocking Her Baby Bump At Oscars 2011

Although she was in the early stages of her pregnancy, Portman shared that many people at the event assumed she was close to giving birth.

Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman recently opened up about a difficult experience during the 2011 Oscars, when she was four months pregnant with her first child, Aleph.

Speaking on the Dish from Waitrose podcast hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, the 43-year-old actress revealed that fellow attendees made inappropriate remarks about her pregnancy.

Mocked for Bump Size Despite Being Only Four Months Pregnant

Although she was in the early stages of her pregnancy, Portman shared that many people at the event assumed she was close to giving birth. “Everyone was like, ‘Oh, you’re going to pop!’ and I was like, ‘I’m only four months pregnant’,” she said. “They’d joke, ‘Hope it doesn’t happen on the red carpet,’ and I’m thinking, ‘I’ve got five more months to go!'”

Natalie, who won Best Actress that night for her stunning performance in Black Swan, admitted that being sober during award season was another challenge.

“I couldn’t drink at any of the events,” she laughed, “It’s a lot of stress and attention. And I was sober while everyone else wasn’t.”

She added humorously: “I was probably the only actress eating my way to the Oscars.”

Natalie Portman’s Personal Life: From Black Swan to Divorce

Natalie met her former husband, Benjamin Millepied, on the set of Black Swan in 2009. The couple got engaged in 2010 and married in 2012. They share two children: Aleph, 13, and Amalia, 7. The pair finalized their divorce in February 2024, following allegations that Millepied had an affair with a 25-year-old woman, Camille Étienne.

According to sources close to the actress, Natalie is reportedly not surprised that her ex-husband has moved on quickly.

“She expected it because of how things ended,” a source told Us Weekly. “She hopes he’s happy,” they added, emphasizing that Natalie is focused on her family and thriving personally.

Another insider stated to Page Six. “Natalie doesn’t care who Benjamin is dating — she moved on a long time ago.”

On the professional front, Natalie Portman will next be seen in Apple TV+’s film Fountain of Youth opposite John Krasinski. The film follows two estranged siblings in search of a mythical fountain said to grant eternal life. The release is slated for May 23.

She is also starring in another upcoming project titled The Gallerist, which is currently in production and awaits a confirmed release date.