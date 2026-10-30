‘Ohh Yankee Jatt’: Diljit Dosanjh And Daddy Yankee Bring Punjabi And Latin Music Together In New Song ‘Pokito’

A surprising link between Punjabi and Latin music is emerging in the form of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh collaborating with Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee in a new song titled ‘Pokito’.

This musical fusion blends the Punjabi songs of Diljit Dosanjh with Spanish verses from Daddy Yankee to create a perfect crossover. In this bilingual song, the artists can maintain their distinct styles while alternating between the Punjabi vocals of Diljit Dosanjh and the Latin reggaeton of Daddy Yankee. The Spanish words ‘poquito a poquito’, meaning ‘little by little’, link the two musical languages together to form the key theme of the song. While Diljit Dosanjh starts off the song with Punjabi verses, Daddy Yankee delivers the verses in Spanish.

What Is Special About Diljit Dosanjh And Daddy Yankee’s ‘Pokito’?

‘Pokito’ is unique in the manner in which it merges the two genres of music without having one as a mere accessory of the other. While Diljit lends his charisma and Punjabi flair to the song, Daddy Yankee provides the rhythmic element that has earned him fame in the world of reggaeton.

In the song, both Punjabi and Spanish languages are used without sticking to just one. Whereas the verses by Daddy Yankee talk about his journey and the hurdles he had to overcome in order to make it in life, Diljit’s verses are all about attitude, fame and Punjabi braggadocio. Overall, the song presents a collaboration of two music communities. The Spanish parts come as a novelty for the fans of Diljit’s Punjabi albums.

‘Pokito’ Music Video Features Baseball Stadium And Colourful Visuals

Directed by Stillz, the music video extends the cultural crossover through its locations, styling and visual presentation.

The video features the two artists in colourful settings, including a brightly lit baseball stadium and a convenience store. Diljit appears in his trademark turban and sports multiple looks, ranging from a denim jacket to a white traditional outfit. Daddy Yankee, meanwhile, is seen in baseball jerseys, leather jackets and dark sunglasses. The visuals bring together elements associated with Punjabi culture and Latin urban music. Rather than presenting the two styles separately, the video places the artists in shared spaces and uses their contrasting fashion and screen presence to build the collaboration’s identity.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Growing List Of International Collaborations

“‘Pokito’ represents another international collaboration for Diljit Dosanjh, who has been collaborating more and more with different artists from various musical backgrounds and taking Punjabi music beyond India.”

Previous collaborations of Dosanjh include ‘Buck’ with Jackson Wang, ‘Hass Hass’ with Sia, ‘Señorita’ with J Balvin, ‘Khutti’ with Saweetie and ‘Muhammad Ali’ with NLE Choppa. Other collaborators of the artist include Pitbull (for the title song of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3), Camilo (‘Palpita’) and Anne-Marie (‘Peaches’).

Collaboration with Daddy Yankee represents one more international collaboration in the genre of reggaeton for the artist. What is more important, these two artists belong to completely different cultures and use different languages in their songs. ‘Pokito’ by Diljit Dosanjh and Daddy Yankee brings together Punjabi and Latin sounds on the same song, making the ‘Yankee Jatt’ line a main hook of this collaboration.

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