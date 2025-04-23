Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

The terrorists targeted a group of tourists in one of Kashmir’s most famous tourist destinations. The attack has triggered strong reactions from Bollywood celebrities, political figures, and citizens alike.

A 2015 interview with Saif Ali Khan has recently resurfaced and gone viral across social media. In the interview, the actor expressed sympathy for Pakistan, voicing his disapproval of films that portray the country in a negative light.

The remark has sparked widespread criticism and backlash, especially after the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Saif Ali Khan’s Sympathetic Stance Towards Pakistan

During a promotional interview for his film Phantom, which was banned in Pakistan, Saif Ali Khan discussed the impact of anti-Pakistan sentiments in cinema.

He shared his conversation with a relative from Pakistan who was unhappy with films that criticize the country. Saif explained, “I recently spoke to one relative of mine, and he said he didn’t like movies and roles that bashed Pakistan. None of us like doing anti-Pakistan roles or roles that bash Pakistan. So that’s not what we’re trying to do.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Urduwood doesn’t like hearing anything bad about Pakistan and asks — why is Pakistan equated with terrorism? Soft Power or Dil Dil Pakistan? Hindustan me jab tak Sanima hai, log ….#StopFundingUrduwoodpic.twitter.com/597eM18TId — Ge(r)ms of Bollywood बॉलीवुड के रत्न (@GemsOfBollywood) April 22, 2025

Social Media Backlash Over Saif Ali Khan’s Comments

The actor’s comments have resurfaced on social media platforms, and many users have expressed their anger, accusing him of having pro-Pakistan sentiments.

Some netizens expressed their frustration with the actor’s words, with one user commenting, “Then why are you watching their Pak promotion movies? Stop watching, problem solved.” Another user wrote, “Because they are Pakistan lovers,” while others used stronger language condemning Saif’s stance.

The controversy comes in the wake of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. Terrorists from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group targeted tourists at a popular site in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of at least 28 people, including several foreign nationals, and injuring many others.

This gruesome attack has drawn sharp criticism from across the country, with social media users demanding justice for the victims.

Terror Attack Claims Lives in Kashmir’s Pahalgam

The tragic attack in Pahalgam on April 22 left the nation in shock. Reports suggest that three terrorists, identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha, were involved in the attack.

The terrorists targeted a group of tourists in one of Kashmir’s most famous tourist destinations. The attack has triggered strong reactions from Bollywood celebrities, political figures, and citizens alike.

In light of the ongoing tensions and violence in the region, Saif Ali Khan’s past comment about Pakistan has ignited even more fury on social media.

Critics are questioning the actor’s judgment in light of the recent tragedy, with many pointing out the hypocrisy of his statements given the terror attack’s horrific impact on innocent lives.