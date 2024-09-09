Olivia Culpo Takes A Dig At Haters Over Demure Dress Controversy: I Don’t Understand That Mindset

Bingham claimed Culpo was promoting a conservative agenda, referencing Culpo’s comments about not wanting a dress that "exudes sex" and her description of marriage as a "covenant." Bingham argued, "This wasn’t a wedding, it was a conservative campaign, and not even a well-done one."

Olivia Culpo recently opened up about the controversy surrounding her wedding dress after marrying NFL star Christian McCaffrey. Before their June wedding, the 32-year-old model told Vogue that she didn’t want her gown to “exude sex,” a comment that stirred backlash on social media.

Speaking to a leading publication, Culpo clarified that her words were taken out of context, saying, “It took a lot of mental gymnastics for people to twist it the way they did.”

Olivia Culpo Opens Up About Demure Dress Controversy

Culpo expressed confusion over the negative reactions, adding, “I don’t understand that mindset. I would never treat someone that way, so it’s hard to imagine why someone would do that to me.”

Among the critics was fashion influencer Kennedy Bingham, known as “Gown Eyed Girl” on social media, who openly criticized the dress in a video on Instagram and TikTok.

Bingham claimed Culpo was promoting a conservative agenda, referencing Culpo’s comments about not wanting a dress that “exudes sex” and her description of marriage as a “covenant.” Bingham argued, “This wasn’t a wedding, it was a conservative campaign, and not even a well-done one.”

McCaffrey defended his wife by calling Bingham’s post “evil” and wishing her peace, saying, “I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, like my beautiful wife does.”

Culpo shared that she feels sorry for online critics, describing trolls as “people who are so upset with their lives that they have to spread hate.” She added, “It’s hard to be on the receiving end of that, but when you think about it, it’s sad for them.”

Despite the controversy, Culpo stands by her dress choice. “I would pick the same dress again,” she said. “I chose it because I liked the style and believed it would stand the test of time. I felt beautiful, and that’s all that matters.”