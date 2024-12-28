Olivia Hussey Eisley, The Romeo And Juliet Actress Dies At 73

Olivia Hussey Eisley, the luminous actress who captivated audiences as Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli's Romeo and Juliet, has passed away at the age of 73. Remembered for her talent and grace, she leaves behind a legacy marked by iconic roles and enduring artistry.

Olivia Hussey Eisley, widely recognized for her iconic role as Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, has died at the age of 73. According to a post on her official Instagram account, she passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones.

A Versatile Career in Film and Television

Hussey’s celebrated career included roles in notable films and television productions. Among her most memorable performances were in Death on the Nile, where she starred alongside Peter Ustinov, and Psycho IV: The Beginning, where she portrayed Norma Bates. Additionally, she appeared in the 1990 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

Her collaboration with Zeffirelli extended beyond Romeo and Juliet. In 1977, she took on the role of Mary, the mother of Jesus, in the critically acclaimed television film Jesus of Nazareth.

Olivia Hussey Eisley: Legal Controversy Surrounding Romeo and Juliet

In 2022, Hussey and her Romeo and Juliet co-star Leonard Whiting filed a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures, alleging that Franco Zeffirelli violated their consent by filming them nude without their knowledge during the production. At the time of filming, Hussey and Whiting were only 15 and 16 years old, respectively. The lawsuit sought $100 million in damages, citing the immense success of the film, which has reportedly grossed over $500 million since its release.

This legal action contrasted sharply with Hussey’s earlier statements about the film. In a 2018 interview promoting her memoir, she told Fox News that the nudity “wasn’t that big of a deal.”

Olivia Hussey Eisley: The Legacy of Romeo and Juliet

Romeo and Juliet, released in March 1968, garnered both acclaim and controversy. The film earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, and won Oscars for Best Cinematography and Best Costume Design. Hussey and Whiting’s performances were also celebrated, earning them Golden Globes.

Despite its accolades, the film’s nude scenes drew criticism upon its release and remained a subject of contention decades later. Franco Zeffirelli, who faced allegations of sexual harassment and assault during his lifetime, was unable to respond to the actors’ claims, having passed away in 2019. However, his son, Pippo Zeffirelli, dismissed the allegations, stating in January 2023:

“It is embarrassing to hear that today, 55 years after filming, two elderly actors who owe their notoriety essentially to this film wake up to declare that they have suffered an abuse that has caused them years of anxiety and emotional discomfort.”

Legal Ruling and Case Dismissal

In May 2023, a judge issued a tentative ruling to dismiss the lawsuit, stating that the case involved a “gross mischaracterization” of the bedroom scenes in question. The ruling also referenced the First Amendment as a basis for dismissal.

Olivia Hussey Eisley is survived by her three children—Alex, Max, and India—her husband of 35 years, musician David Glen Eisley, and her grandson, Greyson.

