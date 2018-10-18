Veteran actor Om Puri had a controversial life. Nandita Puri, his second wife, had exposed Om's longstanding liaison with a woman named Laxmi with who he was emotionally and sexually involved in his biography Unlikely Hero: The story of Om Puri. During an interview, Om Puri had shared how he felt when his wife betrayed him by sharing his secrets with the public and making it cheap and lurid gossip.

Born on October 18, 1950, Om Prakash Puri passed away on January 6, 2017. It was a bright Friday morning and the morning when people discovered Puri’s body from his home. He had died of a heart attack. Om Puri, a cinematic genius floored the movie buffs with his flawless acting chops across different industries – Bollywood, regional, American, British and Pakistani films. Apart from delivering powerful performances, the late actor Om Puri is also remembered for being in news for several controversial episodes.

Om Puri’s first marriage was with Aap Kapoor’s sister, Seema Kapoor they had known each other for eleven long years. It is said that she herself had proposed him, however, Om Puri had rejected her proposal saying that there is another girl in his life. But later on, both of them got married in 1991 but this relationship couldn’t last a year.

In 1993, Om Puri married journalist Nandita Puri, with whom he has a son Ishaan. In 2009, Nandita wrote her husband’s biography Unlikely Hero: The story of Om Puri. The inclusion of explicit details of Om Puri’s previous relationships in the book was the downfall of their marriage.

The biography reportedly stated that Om Puri fell in love and had sexual relationships with his maid Shanti at the age of 14. Nandita has also exposed Om’s longstanding liaison with a woman named Laxmi with who he was emotionally and sexually involved.

Om Puri in an interview shared how he felt when his wife betrayed him by sharing his secrets with the public and making it cheap and lurid gossip. Later on, Nandita filed an allegation of domestic violence against him, and the two opted for a judicial separation after 26 years of marriage as things turned ugly between them according to the biography.

