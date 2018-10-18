Om Puri’s 68th birth anniversary: Om Puri has featured in more than 75 films. He made his acting debut with Marathi film Ghashiram Kotwal in 1972, which was based on Marathi play by Vijay Tendulkar. In 1977, he made his Bollywood debut with the film Godhuli opposite Naseeruddin Shah. His presence in films like Hera Pheri, Singh Is King and Malamal Weekly has etched a space in the hearts and minds of even the young today.

The legendary actor Om Puri, who passed away at 67 last year, is best known as the angry young man of parallel cinema, thanks to his work in films like the classic Ardh Satya- 1983, Aakrosh- 1980, Arohan- 1982, Sadgati- 1981 and partition TV drama Tamas- 1987. Given the exemplary actor that he was, Om Puri went on to work in a number of Hollywood films such as My Son the Fanatic in 1997, The Ghost and the Darkness 1996 among others. He appeared as General Zia-ul-Haq in Charlie Wilson’s War (2007).

If Big B that is Amitabh Bachchan, the angry young man of the 1970s, was all about stylish anger, Om brought a certain new raw edge to the emotion. In films like Ardh Satya, as the angry and upright police officer, Om could add a dash of pragmatism like never before.

In Tamas, as a victim of partition and miserably poor, his helplessness and searing rage was a spectacle to behold. However, around the time he was doing these intense roles, he was also doing comic roles that would acquire a renowned status over the years. As Ahuja of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaraon, Om was as hilarious and had won millions of hearts with his unique performance.

Much before Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri appeared on the screen, Om had aced the comic role with stellar performances in films and TV shows like Jaane Doh Bhi Yaaron and TV show Kaakaji Kahin.

However, to a generation of desi film viewers, it is his appearance in comic and character avatars that he is best remembered for. His presence in films like Hera Pheri, Singh Is King and Malamal Weekly has etched a space in the hearts and minds of even the young today.

On his 68th birthday, today here’s a look at some of best comic roles.

