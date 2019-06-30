Omar Abdullah extends support to Zaira Wasim, says no one has rights to question her decision: Omar Abdullah has extended his support to Zaira Wasim after she flak on social media over her decision to quit Bollywood. The former chief minister said that no one has rights to question her decision

Omar Abdullah extends support to Zaira Wasim, says no one has rights to question her decision: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Friday extended his support to Zaira Wasim, who recently announced her dissociation from the field of acting. In a Twitter post, the National Conference vice-president asserted that no one has the rights to question the Dangal actor’s decision, adding it is her life and she can do anything that makes her happy. While wishing her good luck, Omar said that he hopes she remains happy in life. Earlier in the morning, Zaira sent her fans into a frenzy after she called it quits with the B-town.

In a long well-defined post, Zaira revealed that she was not truly happy with her line of work and identity. She added that it seems that she might have fit in Bollywood perfectly, however, she never belonged to the place. She cited that her career took her away from a religion that led her to the path of ignorance.

Who are any of us to question @ZairaWasimmm’s choices? It’s her life to do with as she pleases. All I will do is wish her well & hope that what ever she does makes her happy. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 30, 2019

In her brief but unforgettable career, Zaira has only done two films. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Dangal in 2016, which emerged as highest grossing film and earned Rs 2,000 crores in India. After Dangal, Zaira was seen in Secret Superstar, which was a massive hit in China.

Soon after her announcement, people from across the country have come out to support the actor. Moreover, Zaira will be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, along with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, a film that will mark the end of her career in Bollywood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App