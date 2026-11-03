Omar Abdullah Wants Qazi Touqeer To Win Bigg Boss 20, Recalls His Fame Gurukul Days: ‘Nobody Expected It’

Singer Qazi Touqeer has received support from an unexpected corner as he continues his stint on Bigg Boss 20. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has praised the contestant’s singing and said he would vote for him to win the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. During a recent conversation, the Chief Minister also recalled Qazi’s victory on Fame Gurukul in 2005, admitting that his win had come as a surprise.

Omar made the remarks during an interaction with journalist and YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel. Asked about Qazi’s participation in Bigg Boss 20, Abdullah said he does not watch the show but knows the singer and has seen him perform at concerts.

What Did Omar Abdullah Say About Qazi Touqeer?

Speaking about Qazi, Omar said, “I have seen Qazi in 1-2 concerts; he sings well. I read about it (his Bigg Boss stint) in the newspaper. Acche khase jhagde bhi chal rahe hain uski wajah se show mein.”

When Mishra suggested that Qazi could go on to win the competition, the Chief Minister welcomed the possibility. He also drew a comparison with Jammu and Kashmir’s recent Ranji Trophy success, saying, “That’s very good. First we won the Ranji Trophy; now if we win Bigg Boss, then it’s a good thing.”

The conversation then turned to the show’s voting process. After learning that the winner would be decided through public voting, Omar said he should cast his vote for Qazi. He also reiterated that he remembered the singer’s earlier reality television success.

Omar Abdullah Remembers Qazi’s Fame Gurukul Win

Qazi first rose to national prominence in 2005 after winning the singing reality show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. The season also featured Arijit Singh, who finished sixth in the competition. Recalling the result, Omar said, “I remember he won Fame Gurukul suddenly, and nobody expected it.”

The singer’s return to reality television with Bigg Boss 20 comes nearly 21 years after his Fame Gurukul victory. During the ongoing season, Qazi has drawn attention for his personality, interactions with fellow contestants and the arguments unfolding inside the house.

His catchphrase, “I am a rockstar, baby”, has also become a talking point. Host Salman Khan had previously called him the only rockstar in the house during the show’s first Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Arijit Singh Had Also Extended Support To Qazi

Omar is not the only familiar name from the music industry to publicly support Qazi. Arijit Singh, who competed against him on Fame Gurukul, had earlier expressed excitement about his friend’s participation in Bigg Boss 20.

Arijit said he would watch the reality show for the first time because Qazi was taking part in it. The singer’s message brought attention back to their association dating back to the 2005 competition. With Omar now also expressing his support and saying he intends to vote for him, Qazi has received encouragement from people who remember his early reality television journey.

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