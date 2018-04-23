Omerta's second trailer dropped today and it is as frightening as it needs to be. Rajkummar Rao's next will release on May 4 after the date was shifted from April 20. Hansal Mehta is directing this movie which is based on the Pakistani terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh played by Rajkummar who was the mastermind behind the Indian Airlines highjack in 1999, the 26/11 attacks, 9/11 attacks and the execution of an American journalist.

Omerta is not a masala movie or a commercial one, it is a Hansal Mehta masterpiece that is going to blow the audience’s minds. Rajkummar Rao dawns the role of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh who was a Pakistani terrorist of British descent and the alleged mastermind behind the biggest terrorist attacks in the world. The movie was initially set to release on April 20 but has now been moved to May 4 and the second trailer for the thriller drama was released today. The second trailer shows Rajkummar Rao in his element of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh.

The shots of the training areas are frightening yet exhilarating to watch as Hansal Mehta shows directorial prowess in executing beautiful shots and cuts. Rajkummar is seen shouting “Allah Hu Akbar” along with other members of the organization, as he navigates his way through Indian cities. Omar Saeed Sheikh was a British citizen and a student of London School of Economics which he dropped out of in his first year, who has been directly involved in several high-profile terrorism cases, including the kidnapping in 1994 of three Britons and an American in Delhi, the 1999 hijacking of Air India flight IC-814 and the execution in Pakistan of Wall Street Journal correspondent Daniel Pearl in 2002.

During his brief yet eventful decade of activity, of which he spent five years in jail in India, Sheikh was prolific. He trained at the Khalid bin Walid militant camp in Afghanistan. He was a member of the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, the terror group founded by Maulana Masood Azhar, who later went on to establish Jaish-e-Mohammed. Sheikh also had ties to the more globally-oriented Al Qaeda, and might even have had a hand in wiring money to terrorists in the United States of America who were preparing for the 9/11 terror attack that would alter the course of American history.

Sheikh, now 43, has been arrested and has served time in a Pakistani jail for 15 years. A court is yet to hear his appeal against the death penalty for his role in Pearl’s murder.

