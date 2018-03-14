The trailer of Rajkummar Rao starrer Omertà has been released by the makers on Wednesday. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta, is Omertà is based on the real-life story of British terrorist of Pakistani descent Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and is produced by Swiss Entertainment in association with Karma Media. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 20.

The much-awaited trailer filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film Omertà has finally been unveiled on Wednesday by the makers of the film. The film stars Bollywood’s most versatile actor Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Omertà narrates the story of a terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh (played by Rajkummar Rao) who wants to take revenge by creating terror and mass destruction. Hansal Mehta’s Omertà is based on the real-life story of British terrorist of Pakistani descent Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. Without a doubt, Rajkummar has once again left us stunned by his phenomenal performance in this captivating trailer.

Omertà covers some of the biggest terrorist attacks in history from the 1994 Delhi Kidnappings, the 9/11 World Trade Centre attack to the 26/11 Mumbai terror strike. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the much-awaited trailer of the Hansal Mehta film and wrote, “Rajkummar Rao… Director Hansal Mehta… Looking forward to their new film #Omertà… Narrates the story of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh… 20 April 2018 release…” The film also features the brutal killing of the American journalist Daniel Pearl is also a part of Omerta.

Rajkummar Rao… Director Hansal Mehta… Looking forward to their new film #Omertà… Narrates the story of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh… 20 April 2018 release… #OmertàTrailer link: https://t.co/ow3Gge9zIF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2018

The trailer shows how Rajkummar Rao is on a deadly mission and personating himself under the name of Rohit Verma in front of the police and in of the shots, when someone asks Rajkummar, “Who are you?” with breathtaking expressions, he replies “I am the saviour.” The film has been helmed by ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta and has been backed by Swiss Entertainment in association with Karma Media, the film is slated to hit the theatres on April 20.

