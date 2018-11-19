Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen spilling the beans about their personal lives on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan. Also, as the teaser for the episode is already out we can totally guarantee another fun packed episode of Koffee with Karan 6.

Arjun Kapoor does this while having sex, revealed it all in front of sister Janhvi Kapoor

Like always, the couch of Koffee with Karan is making several headlines and no one else but Karan is the one needs the appreciation for the fact. The last episode featured the father-daughter duo of Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The episode left fans rolling on the floor laughing as the Sara and Saif was totally on a roll during the show. Now, it is Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor who will spill the beans about their personal lives on the show. Also, as the teaser for the episode is already out we can totally guarantee another fun packed episode of Koffee with Karan 6.

Coming to the teaser, you will see Karan Johar trying really hard to convince Arjun to tell about his sex life, however, Arjun tries to dodge the questing citing that his sister is sitting just next to him. The preview also cropped out the fact that the Manmarziyaan actor has no idea about Hollywood songs and celebrities, but Janhvi she is just pro in that regard.

Besides this, the other bits from the episode were focused on the Dhadak actor denying the rumours of dating co-actor Ishaan Khatter. Shiting the focus to Arjun, Karan asked him whether he is dating anybody right now. The question also sought the attention of Janhvi as she was seen asking Arjun that why they haven’t ever had the conversation before.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and rumoured bae have been making headlines ever since the couple was clicked together holding hands at several occassion. Besides this, the rumours regarding their marriage are also gaining the attention of news seekers and followers.

Coming to Janhvi, after the success of Dhadak, the diva is all set to work for another big project Takht that has the names of some A-list actors attached to it.

