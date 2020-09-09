On Akshay Kumar’s birthday, the makers of upcoming film Bell Bottom shared a new still from the movie. Akshay reportedly plays an R&AW officer in the movie which is set in the 80s. It also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and others.

The makers of the upcoming espionage thriller ‘Bell Bottom’ featuring Akshay Kumar on Wednesday released the new look of the star on his 53rd birthday.The retro aesthetics are hard to miss as is the swag factor in the star’s new look revealed by Pooja Entertainment on Instagram.They captions include a birthday cake emoji “BIRTHDAY SPECIAL. Introducing the suave retro look of @akshaykumar from #Bellbottom!”Currently, the espionage thriller is being shot in Scotland.

Social media updates indicate that actors Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, Huma Qureshi and producers Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit Tewari are currently in the country as part of the shoot crew.The spy-thriller, directed by Ranjit M Tewari is slated for release on April 2, 2021.The first poster of the movie was released by Akshay Kumar in November, last year.

Vaani Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space opposite the ‘Good Newwz’ actor for the first time.Vaani Kapoor was ecstatic as she started shooting after a good long gap of five months. In a statement, Kapoor said that it felt “surreal” as she will start shooting for her film. “Being back on the sets is a moment that I have been dearly waiting for and I can’t wait to finally start shooting.” The actor also added that she stepped out of Mumbai after five months.

“It seems I did all this in another lifetime,” said the actor. The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events.Bell Bottom is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. Bell Bottom’s cast features Huma Qureshi, Vaibhav Choudhary and Lara Dutta, alongside Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. The movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Nikkhil Advani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh.

