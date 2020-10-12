As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday, his eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya took to social media and shared their pictures, besides wishing him “good health, peace, and happiness” on his birthday. The eight-year-old used her mother and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram account to share two separate birthday posts for her “dearest dadaji” who recently recovered from COVID-19.

She posted one picture of herself along with her mother and grandfather and, another one of just herself with the superstar.”Love you always dadaji. Happy Happy Birthday my dearest dadajiiiii,” she wrote in the caption of one of the pictures. The caption of the other picture was written on behalf of both Aaradhya and the former Miss World.

“Happy Birthday Dearest Dadaji-Pa. Much love, good health, peace, and happiness always… and your Blessings Always,” the caption of the post read. The Shahenshah of Bollywood celebrated his 78th birthday along with his family on Sunday.

A day after he celebrated his 78th birthday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday extended gratitude to all his fans and friends for showering him with birthday wishes. The ‘Shahenshah’ actor took to Twitter to share a picture of Radha-Krishna and penned down the gratitude note along with it. The 78-year-old actor thanked his well-wishers in both English and Hindi as he said that the term “thank you is too weak and docile” to envelope his emotions.

“the graciousness of all that have wished me, on my birthday 11th Oct , cannot be expressed in words .. ‘thank you’ is too weak and docile to envelope the emotion,” he tweeted. “SO .. the matrabhasha (mother tongue). Aapki prarthnaao ke liye aabhar, kritagya mai, Om namo bhagvate vadsudevaye(thank you for your prayers and wishes, I am thankful),” his tweet further read.

Wishes poured over for the superstar all day on Sunday as he celebrated his 78th birthday along with his family.