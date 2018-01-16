Sidharth’s movies have not only been known for their storyline and performances but also for their blockbuster songs that have been ragging hits. Songs like Kukkad kamal Da, Kaala Chashma, and Disco Disco made us all stand up on our feets and dance the night away. Aiyaary actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 33rd birthday today and while none of us are invited to his birthday bash, you can start your own celebration with his top 5 songs.

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the promising new faces in the Bollywood fraternity as of now. He started his career with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and has worked his way up the ladder ever since. Malhotra is majorly known for his romantic, chocolate boy image with movies like Hasee toh Phasee, Kapoor & Sons and Baar Baar Dekho and hit songs like Ishq Wala Love in his bag. But, despite being a hit with his dancing and smoldering smiles, he has diversified into action movies like Brother, The Gentleman, and Ek Villain.

Sidharth’s movies have not only been known for their storyline and performances but also for their blockbuster songs that have been raging hits. Songs like Kukkad kamal Da, Kaala Chashma, and Disco Disco made us all stand up on our feets and dance the night away, whereas, songs like Bolna, Ishq Bulava, Lae Dooba, Banjaara, Teri Galliyan and more have stayed with us through love and heartbreak. Aiyaary actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 33rd birthday today and while none of us are invited to his birthday bash, you can start your own celebration with his top 5 songs:

Lae Dooba, Aiyaary

Disco Disco, A Gentleman

Kala Chashma, Baar Baar Dekho

Kar Gayi C hull, Kapoor & Sons

Kukkad, Student of the Year

After doing the action movie The Gentleman, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to play a rogue army officer in his upcoming movie, Aiyaary which releases on February 9, 2018 alongside Manoj Bajpayee who is known to be one of the most versatile actors of all times and has delivered many breakthrough performances in films like Shool, Gangs of Wasseypur and Special 26.